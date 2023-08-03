Open Menu

UGI Says To Mark August As Martyrs Month

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 07:54 PM

The Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) has announced observing August as the Martyrs month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) has announced observing August as the Martyrs month.

According to a press release issued here, UGI Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram chaired a meeting in this regard at the Unique Head Office, here on Thursday. He said the establishment of an independent state in the Subcontinent was not possible without sacrifices of martyrs, and today people were breathing in a free country only because of those sacrifices.

The UGI chairman said, "We will have to educate the young generation about the struggle and sacrifices of our leaders and ancestors so that they can play their role to ensure security of the country.

" He said observing August as the month of martyrs would help raise awareness among the young generation about sacrifices of martyrs.

Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Mohammad Abdullah, Head Promotions and Media Communications Prof Riazul Haque and Head Events Naveed Tariq also attended the meeting.

