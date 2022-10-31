UGI students win music contests

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The young singers of the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) have won the All Pakistan Music Conference contests.

In the Folk Category, Ali Raza of Unique Group 65-L Gulberg Campus secured the second position, while Faras Jawwad of Unique Valencia Town Campus won the third position.

In the final round, 12 singers took part.

Unique Group of Institutions Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram congratulated the winning students. He said the UGI had always focused on grooming all faculties of students through curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.

He hoped more music contests would be won by the UGI students in future.