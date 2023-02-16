UrduPoint.com

UGIs Signs MoU On 'Smog & Drug-Free Campus'

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 06:51 PM

UGIs signs MoU on 'Smog & Drug-Free Campus'

The Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) signed a memorandum of understanding on 'Smog & Drug-Free Campus' with the Drug Advisory Training Hub, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):The Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) signed a memorandum of understanding on 'Smog & Drug-Free Campus' with the Drug Advisory Training Hub, here on Thursday.

Rector Unique Group of Institutions Prof Amjad Ali Khan, addressing the ceremony participants, said that it was a responsibility of the educational institutions to focus on character building of their students, along with imparting them with academic knowledge. He said that students must be made part of training sessions about a purposeful and skilful life, which would make them a responsible, cultured, refined and a confident citizen of the country.

Drug Advisory Hub Consultant Syed Zulfiqar Hussain Shah, speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, said that cooperation of heads and administrators of all major educational institutions was crucial to control the use of drugs on campuses.

He said that if stringent measures were not taken immediately, the young generation including students would become addicts to drugs use like Crystal ICE and other such chemicals and drugs.

Director Unique Group Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, General Manager Unique Publications Muhammad Abdullah, Head Promotions and Admin Prof Riazul Haq, Head Event Management Section Naveed Tariq, as well as Dr Ikram and Agha Jarrar from Drug Advisory Hub attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Drugs Young Hub Amjad Ali Event All From

Recent Stories

Major upsets in ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis C ..

Major upsets in ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships

17 minutes ago
 Italy Says Ukraine Asked for WMD Protective Gear

Italy Says Ukraine Asked for WMD Protective Gear

17 minutes ago
 President Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerc ..

President Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) keen t ..

17 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates first Compliance Conf ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates first Compliance Conference &#039;Maamen&#039;

28 minutes ago
 Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnects 91 ..

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnects 91 illegal connections

17 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting on SDC Havelian

DC chairs meeting on SDC Havelian

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.