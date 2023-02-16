UGIs signs MoU on 'Smog & Drug-Free Campus'

The Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) signed a memorandum of understanding on 'Smog & Drug-Free Campus' with the Drug Advisory Training Hub, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):The Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) signed a memorandum of understanding on 'Smog & Drug-Free Campus' with the Drug Advisory Training Hub, here on Thursday.

Rector Unique Group of Institutions Prof Amjad Ali Khan, addressing the ceremony participants, said that it was a responsibility of the educational institutions to focus on character building of their students, along with imparting them with academic knowledge. He said that students must be made part of training sessions about a purposeful and skilful life, which would make them a responsible, cultured, refined and a confident citizen of the country.

Drug Advisory Hub Consultant Syed Zulfiqar Hussain Shah, speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, said that cooperation of heads and administrators of all major educational institutions was crucial to control the use of drugs on campuses.

He said that if stringent measures were not taken immediately, the young generation including students would become addicts to drugs use like Crystal ICE and other such chemicals and drugs.

Director Unique Group Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, General Manager Unique Publications Muhammad Abdullah, Head Promotions and Admin Prof Riazul Haq, Head Event Management Section Naveed Tariq, as well as Dr Ikram and Agha Jarrar from Drug Advisory Hub attended the ceremony.