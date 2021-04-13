UrduPoint.com
UHE Approves Revised Budget, New Departments

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:58 PM

The Syndicate of the University of Home Economics (UHE) Tuesday in its 5th meeting approved several agenda items including revised budget, construction work, expansion of admin block besides giving formal approval of new departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Syndicate of the University of Home Economics (UHE) Tuesday in its 5th meeting approved several agenda items including revised budget, construction work, expansion of admin block besides giving formal approval of new departments.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz.

Addressing the meeting, Raja Yassir Humayun termed that quality education was government's top priority. He urged the teachers to improve their teaching methods by adopting modern ways and taking help from scientific research.

He said that fairness and merit should be followed in the selection of teachers and other staff in the University.

Secretary of Higher Education Department Nadeem Mahboob , Vice Chancellor of UHE Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen, VC University of Sialkot Prof. Dr Ruksana Kasur, GCU Prof. Emeritus Prof.Dr.Khalid Hamid Sheikh, Chairperson & Prof. FC College Prof. Dr Ghazala Irfan, MPA Neelam Hayat Malik, MPA Rashida Khanum, Nominee from Secy. Law & Parliamentary, Nominee from Secy. Finance also participated in syndicate meeting.

