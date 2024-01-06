UHE Initiates Rs165m Endowment Fund
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2024 | 07:32 PM
The Finance and Planning Committee of the University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore, has greenlit the formation of an endowment fund amounting to Rs. 165 million
The decision was made during a 15th meeting of F&PC chaired by Vice
Chancellor Prof Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi. The endowment fund was
earmarked for initiatives such as student scholarships, research, and
the overall welfare of academics and staff of the university.
In addition to approving the establishment of the endowment fund, the
committee also approved the Board of Management structure for overseeing
its operations. A six-member Board of Management will serve for a term
of three years.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi emphasized that the
principal amount of the endowment fund shall not be utilized under any
circumstances unless approved so by the syndicate in very special
circumstances. The dedicated bank account shall be established for the
endowment fund in a scheduled bank.
She said that the net income earned from the principal amount of the
fund after meeting the operating expenses shall be utilized for the
promotion of its aims, and objectives with 40 percent of the generated
income being reinvested into the fund.
A significant portion of the
income, 20 percent, will be allocated for student scholarships, while 40
percent will be dedicated to research, academics, and employee welfare.
Furthermore, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted contributions from
various sources, including gifts, donations, aid, and financial
assistance from federal, provincial, and local governments, will bolster
the endowment fund.
This marks a historic milestone for the university, as it establishes an
endowment fund for the first time, aimed at ensuring the security and
well-being of university teachers and employees.
During the meeting, Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi informed members that the
syndicate had initially emphasized the creation of an endowment fund
valued at a minimum of Rs. 65 million. However, after a thorough review
and rationalization of the university budget, the decision was made to
establish a more substantial endowment fund of Rs. 165 million.
Samina Durrani, member of HEC, Shahid Mehmood, a nominee of UHE
Syndicate, and representatives from Finance, HED, and Punjab HEC
also attended the meeting.