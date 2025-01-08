Open Menu

UHE Launches New Research Journal To Promote Academic Excellence

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The University of Home Economics (UHE) achieved a significant milestone in its academic journey with the launch of its first research periodical, Journal of Gender and Social Inquiry.

This initiative aims to promote quality research and foster a culture of innovation within the university, particularly in the field of social sciences. The inaugural ceremony was led by University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, who highlighted the importance of research in development of academic institutions. She stressed the role of newly launched journal in strengthening the university's identity as a research-oriented

institution.

The Journal of Gender and Social Inquiry has been published under the Department of Sociology and Gender Studies and the Women Development Centre. Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi said the journal’s first volume includes high-quality research articles contributed by professors from American universities, reflecting the global outreach and collaborative efforts of the UHE in academic research.

Dr. Kazmi also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of the journal's editor, Dr. Iram Rubab, and managing editor, Dr. Tayyaba Sohail, whose hard work resulted in the successful publication of the journal’s first volume. She reiterated the university’s commitment to prioritizing research as a core pillar of its mission and urged faculty members to actively contribute to the field of academia by publishing their work in renowned journals.

The ceremony was attended by heads of various departments, faculty members, and researchers, reflecting the university’s collective enthusiasm for advancing research. To celebrate the successful launch of the journal, a cake-cutting ceremony was also held. Dr. Kazmi stressed that research publications not only enhance the

credibility of the university but also provide a platform for scholars to present innovative ideas and solutions to societal challenges. She encouraged faculty members to utilise the opportunity to make meaningful contributions to the academic world.

