UHE Organises Global Conference On Nutrition And Food Chemistry
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) An international conference on Nutrition, Food Chemistry and Culinary Sciences was held at the University of Home Economics Lahore by the Department of Nutrition and Health Promotion.
The event was attended by scholars and researchers from the UK, Germany, Spain, and Saudi Arabia.
The opening ceremony was attended by Dr. Farrukh Naveed, Secretary of Higher education Department and Chairperson of PHEC as the chief guest.
In her keynote address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zaib-un-Nisa Hussain emphasized the university's focus on promoting a strong research culture. She highlighted the institution’s 70-year legacy of producing skilled professionals in the fields of food sciences and nutrition.
Dr. Zaib also expressed concern over the growing malnutrition crisis among children in Pakistan, noting that poor nutrition is leading to serious developmental challenges. She said the purpose of this international gathering was to bring together academic experts to share insights and discuss innovative research in these critical areas.
Addressing the students and scholars, Dr. Farrukh Naveed announced that permanent vice chancellors have been appointed in 25 universities across Punjab, citing the appointment of Prof.
Zaib as a merit-based decision. He also shared the implementation of a Transnational Education Policy in Punjab, under which foreign universities will be able to operate in the province, offering international degrees locally.
In a lighter moment, Dr. Naveed shared his fondness for chemistry despite his academic background in physics, while assuring continued support from the Higher Education Department and Punjab HEC in faculty training, entrepreneurship, and research initiatives at the University of Home Economics.
Environmental expert and a Chemist, Prof. Dr. Jamil Anwar also addressed the conference, warning that unchecked environmental pollution will directly impact food safety and security. He stressed the need for government-led eco-friendly policies and individual responsibility in environmental conservation.
International delegates from the participating countries presented their research papers during the sessions. The conference concluded with certificate distribution by Vice Chancellor Dr. Zaib-un-Nisa Hussain to students, faculty, and delegates in recognition of their contributions
and participation.
