UHE to launch BS Artificial Intelligence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The University of Home Economics (UHE) has announced the launch of its BS in Artificial Intelligence

program for the upcoming Fall Admissions 2025.

The decision was made during the third meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR), chaired by Prof. Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, Vice-Chancellor of UHE. During the meeting, BASR members unanimously approved the new BS Artificial Intelligence program, which will be offered under the

Department of Computer Science and Technology. Additionally, the board approved the launch of PhD programs in Sociology and Gender Studies, PhD in food and Nutrition, and an MPhil in Gender Studies.

The division of the Department of History and Pakistan Studies into two separate departments was also endorsed. The BASR also approved the recommendations put forward by the Board of Studies for 11 different departments.

Prof. Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi highlighted that the BS Artificial

Intelligence program is designed to address the growing technological

needs of the country, ensuring the curriculum aligns with global

standards.

She also emphasized that the introduction of these new academic programs would play a significant role in transforming UHE into a hub of cutting-edge education and research.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Dr. Sajida Vandal, former Principal of NCA, Dr. Syeda Zia Batool, Chairperson of PEIRA, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nasir, Professor of Persian at PU, Sadia Munir, Controller of Examinations at UHE, and Madiha Naz, Registrar of UHE.

Also present were Mr. Ahmed Faraz, Director of QEC, Dr. Tayyaba Sohail,

Director of Academics, and Ms. Rozeena Sadiq, Additional Director of External Linkages.