UrduPoint.com

UHIP Costing Rs 332 Billion To Bring A Revolutionary Change: Secretary Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 05:24 PM

UHIP costing Rs 332 billion to bring a revolutionary change: Secretary Health

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab Ahmed Javed Qazi Tuesday said that Universal Health Insurance Programme(UHIP) costing Rs 332 billion was presented in the Central Development Party Working Committee for approval

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab Ahmed Javed Qazi Tuesday said that Universal Health Insurance Programme(UHIP) costing Rs 332 billion was presented in the Central Development Party Working Committee for approval.

During his visit to Holy Family Hospital(HFH), the secretary revealed that he, along with Chairman Planning and Development Abdullah Sumbal, had given a detailed briefing to the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, who recommended it to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC)for further consideration.

He said that the UHIP is a revolutionary program of the government from which people will significantly increase the standard of medical facilities.

Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr Mohammad Umer and Medical Superintendent Holy Family Hospital Dr Shazia Zeb gave a detailed briefing about the facilities provided to the patients at the HFH.

Qazi also visited the dengue, gastrointestinal and emergency department on occasion and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

Later the secretary visited the newly constructed Rawalpindi Institute of Urology. MS Dr Nouseen briefed the secretary about the institute.

On occasion, Ahmed Qazi said twin cities and adjacent areas would soon avail the best facilities at RIU.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Visit Rawalpindi Family From Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

FIR registered for not displaying price list

FIR registered for not displaying price list

3 minutes ago
 No freedom movement can be crushed with force: MNA ..

No freedom movement can be crushed with force: MNA

3 minutes ago
 Illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir by India to ..

Illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir by India to be ended soon; hopes Dr Akmal ..

3 minutes ago
 Michael Owen dreams of winning the Dubai World Cup ..

Michael Owen dreams of winning the Dubai World Cup some day

19 minutes ago
 UAE envoy presents credentials to Polish President

UAE envoy presents credentials to Polish President

43 minutes ago
 Pregnant Refugee Beaten by Polish Officer Loses Ch ..

Pregnant Refugee Beaten by Polish Officer Loses Child - Belarusian Border Commit ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.