UHRS expresses grief over murder of Prof. Ajmal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :A meeting of the United Human Rights Society was held on Sunday under its chairperson Nasreen Palejo here at the central secretariat.

The participants expressed profound grief over the brutal murder of IBA Sukkur Professor Ajmal Sawand, and demanded the government to arrest the killers immediately, said a press release.

They also expressed concern over increased prices of daily use items in Ramazan and urged price control authority to take action against profiteers and hoarders.

Later a committee was also constituted to finalize membership of UHRS consisting Vice Chairman Shehroz Ashraf Thebo, central leader Mumtaz Jokhio and Pardeep Kumar.