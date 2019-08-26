UHS conducts entry test for medical, dental colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Sunday, conducted entry test for admission in medical and dental colleges of Punjab.

As many as over 69,000 candidates in 13 cities of the province including 19,940 from Lahore took part in the medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) in different examination centres.

The Vice Chancellor of the UHS Prof Jawed Akram inspected different examination centres to observe arrangements made for the test.

The Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore also visited examination centres and examined the steps taken to conduct the test in smooth way.