UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UHS Conducts Entry Test For Medical, Dental Colleges

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 12:50 AM

UHS conducts entry test for medical, dental colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Sunday, conducted entry test for admission in medical and dental colleges of Punjab.

As many as over 69,000 candidates in 13 cities of the province including 19,940 from Lahore took part in the medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) in different examination centres.

The Vice Chancellor of the UHS Prof Jawed Akram inspected different examination centres to observe arrangements made for the test.

The Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore also visited examination centres and examined the steps taken to conduct the test in smooth way.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

NEC announces preliminary list of candidates for F ..

2 hours ago

Accommodation, food services&#039; contribution to ..

3 hours ago

FAB rejects Qatar&#039;s financial regulatory auth ..

5 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Mexico hosts annual investment even ..

5 hours ago

UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme begins in Ri ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.