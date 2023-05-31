UrduPoint.com

UHS Decides To Reduce MS Nursing Completion Period

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 09:01 PM

UHS decides to reduce MS Nursing completion period

The University of Health Sciences has decided to reduce the period of MS Nursing under the fast track policy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The University of Health Sciences has decided to reduce the period of MS Nursing under the fast track policy.

This was informed by UHS Vice Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore while presiding over the meeting of the teaching and administrative heads held at the university here on Wednesday.

He said that on the direction of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the degree programme would now be completed in 18 months instead of 24 months.

He said that to reduce the period of the degree programme study hours were being increased from 8 hours to 10 and 20 hours.

He also directed to open the UHS library for 24 hours to facilitate the students.

He said that teaching and clinical tracks would be introduced for the MS Nursing programme.

A 7-member committee was constituted to organize the condensed programme of the Nursing while the meeting gave approval of formation of the Student Welfare Society in the university.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Student National University From

Recent Stories

Saudi Health Ministry ready to ensure disease-free ..

Saudi Health Ministry ready to ensure disease-free Hajj

2 minutes ago
 68 killed, 222 churches burnt as ethnic cleansing ..

68 killed, 222 churches burnt as ethnic cleansing in India's Manipur state conti ..

2 minutes ago
 Court sends Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on judicial ..

Court sends Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on judicial remand

9 minutes ago
 Senior Serbian Lawmaker Says US Tactics With Prist ..

Senior Serbian Lawmaker Says US Tactics With Pristina Failing to Pacify Northern ..

9 minutes ago
 Europe Has to Answer Its People Why So Much Weapon ..

Europe Has to Answer Its People Why So Much Weapons Are Sent to Ukraine - Kremli ..

9 minutes ago
 China asks India to create favourable conditions f ..

China asks India to create favourable conditions for media organizations' exchan ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.