UHS decides to reduce MS Nursing completion period

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The University of Health Sciences has decided to reduce the period of MS Nursing under the fast track policy.

This was informed by UHS Vice Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore while presiding over the meeting of the teaching and administrative heads held at the university here on Wednesday.

He said that on the direction of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the degree programme would now be completed in 18 months instead of 24 months.

He said that to reduce the period of the degree programme study hours were being increased from 8 hours to 10 and 20 hours.

He also directed to open the UHS library for 24 hours to facilitate the students.

He said that teaching and clinical tracks would be introduced for the MS Nursing programme.

A 7-member committee was constituted to organize the condensed programme of the Nursing while the meeting gave approval of formation of the Student Welfare Society in the university.