UHS Declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology Results
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 11:52 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Thursday, declared the result for the third professional Doctor of Pharmacy (New Scheme) annual examinations 2023, with 265 candidates from three pharmacy colleges participating.
Among them, 157 candidates passed, resulting in a success rate of 59.47 percent, while 107 candidates failed, said a press release issued here.
Adeela Ajmal from Yasra Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Rawalpindi, secured the first position with 859/1000 marks, followed by Nida Nazir and Umme Habiba Fatima from Quaid-e-Azam College of Pharmacy, Sahiwal, who secured the second and third positions with 838 and 833 marks, respectively.
In addition to this, the university has also released the result for the MS Ophthalmology Final 1st Annual Exams, which concluded on Thursday. Twenty-three candidates from nine post-graduate institutions appeared in the exams, with eight candidates passing and 15 failing. All results are available on the UHS website, and successful candidates in the postgraduate examinations will receive notification via email as well.
