UHS issues revised schedule for MBBS, BDS exams

The University of Health Sciences(UHS) on Thursday issued the revised schedule of MBBS and BDS annual examinations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ):The University of Health Sciences(UHS) on Thursday issued the revised schedule of MBBS and BDS annual examinations.

A spokesperson said the MBBS first professional examinations will start from March 3, Second Professional from Feb 15 and Third Professional from February 3, while Fourth Professional annual examinations will begin on February 17.

The MBBS Final Professional Annual Examinations will commence from February 24, he informed.

BDS First Professional Examinations will commence from March 5, Second Professional from February 3 and Third Professional on February 16.

The BDS Final Professional Annual Examinations will begin on March 1, the spokesperson stated.

The schedule for DPT, Allied Health Sciences and Pharmacy examinations will also be issued soon, he concluded.