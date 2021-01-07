UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UHS Issues Revised Schedule For MBBS, BDS Exams

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 11:55 PM

UHS issues revised schedule for MBBS, BDS exams

The University of Health Sciences(UHS) on Thursday issued the revised schedule of MBBS and BDS annual examinations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ):The University of Health Sciences(UHS) on Thursday issued the revised schedule of MBBS and BDS annual examinations.

A spokesperson said the MBBS first professional examinations will start from March 3, Second Professional from Feb 15 and Third Professional from February 3, while Fourth Professional annual examinations will begin on February 17.

The MBBS Final Professional Annual Examinations will commence from February 24, he informed.

BDS First Professional Examinations will commence from March 5, Second Professional from February 3 and Third Professional on February 16.

The BDS Final Professional Annual Examinations will begin on March 1, the spokesperson stated.

The schedule for DPT, Allied Health Sciences and Pharmacy examinations will also be issued soon, he concluded.

Related Topics

February March From

Recent Stories

France Ready to Tighten Coronavirus Curbs - Prime ..

44 minutes ago

Washington Police Arrested 68 Involved in US Capit ..

44 minutes ago

Skripal's 93-Year-Old Mother Dies in Russia's Yaro ..

44 minutes ago

Several Capitol Hill Rioters Charged Today, More t ..

44 minutes ago

61,396 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

2 hours ago

German Senior Lawmaker Puzzled by Greens' Oppositi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.