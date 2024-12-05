Open Menu

UHS Launches IT-based Monitoring System For PG Students

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM

UHS launches IT-based monitoring system for PG students

An IT-based monitoring system will be introduced for postgraduate medical and resident students in Punjab, University of Health Sciences (UHS) sources told APP on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) An IT-based monitoring system will be introduced for postgraduate medical and resident students in Punjab, University of Health Sciences (UHS) sources told APP on Thursday.

The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the UHS approved introduction of an IT-based monitoring system to oversee the academic and research performance of postgraduate and resident students.

Initially, the system will be piloted with MS Nursing students.

The Directorate of Postgraduate Studies has been directed to prepare and present monthly progress reports to the ASRB for evaluation.

Meanwhile, during a recent meeting chaired by the UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, the board also reviewed 40 thesis reports for awarding degrees and considered synopses of 23 students for registration in various postgraduate courses.

Related Topics

Punjab Progress

Recent Stories

Significant economic progress made in last nine mo ..

Significant economic progress made in last nine months: Marriyum

3 minutes ago
 KP CM decides to launch life insurance scheme from ..

KP CM decides to launch life insurance scheme from January 1

3 minutes ago
 UNESCO team visits Shalimar Gardens

UNESCO team visits Shalimar Gardens

2 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies around 20 paisa per unit hike in ta ..

NEPRA notifies around 20 paisa per unit hike in tariff for 1st quarter of FY 202 ..

2 minutes ago
 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival Alliance Français ..

14th Pakistan Mountain Festival Alliance Française screens Inka Fest Mountain F ..

2 minutes ago
 Police get 5 days custody of 146 protesters

Police get 5 days custody of 146 protesters

2 minutes ago
ATC issues arrest warrants for Aliya Hamza, 5 othe ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Aliya Hamza, 5 others

2 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's support for just struggle ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's support for just struggle of Palestinian people

2 minutes ago
 CDA Chairman oversees progress on integrated solid ..

CDA Chairman oversees progress on integrated solid waste management for Islamaba ..

2 minutes ago
 Villager killed during rivals clash

Villager killed during rivals clash

2 minutes ago
 ANP blames PTI for protestors’ arrests

ANP blames PTI for protestors’ arrests

2 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of coun ..

Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan