UHS Students Visit PDMA
Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A delegation of students from the University of Health Sciences (UHS) visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Friday to gain insights into its disaster management system.
During the visit, the students were briefed on the PDMA Punjab's operational framework for addressing natural disasters. They toured the PDMA Control Room, where Director General (DG) Irfan Ali Kathia highlighted the authority's 24/7 communication system with all districts in Punjab.
DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia explained that PDMA remains on high alert to tackle challenges such as floods, COVID-19, dengue, drought, smog, and heat waves. He emphasized the importance of advance warnings and alerts issued to the administration regarding potential disasters like heat waves, heavy rains, and floods.
Addressing the delegation, the DG underlined the severity of climate change in Pakistan and stressed that combating smog and other climate-related challenges are top priorities for the Punjab government.
The students were also introduced to PDMA's flood simulation model and received insights into the authority's response mechanisms and rehabilitation efforts for disaster-affected families.
The students actively participated in the session, posing questions about PDMA's operations and victim rehabilitation programs. DG Kathia assured that financial assistance for disaster-affected families is provided under the Punjab government's policies.
At the conclusion of the visit, the students expressed appreciation for the Punjab government's proactive measures in rehabilitating flood victims. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia presented a commemorative shield to the delegation.
This visit reflects the importance of fostering awareness among the youth about disaster management and the steps being taken to mitigate the impact of climate change in the province.
Recent Stories
ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cells
Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 2025
DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3m guests in 15 days
Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day by honouring his wife Sheikha H ..
PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner to Boost Youth-Centric ICT In ..
World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable citi ..
Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral
19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'
Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December
AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA Abbottabad targets human trafficking network smuggling citizens to Europe via sea2 minutes ago
-
DC orders fresh survey to upgrade Multan master plan2 minutes ago
-
RWMC launch cleanliness awareness campaign2 minutes ago
-
A mesmerizing Qawwali performance at Alhamra Cultural Complex2 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for blackmailing woman2 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Taxila road accident2 minutes ago
-
UHS students visit PDMA2 minutes ago
-
PU students display innovative projects2 minutes ago
-
KP allocating 70% share in new schools for girls: Tarakai12 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police recovered Rs600m valuables last year: DPO12 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews delays key road projects, urges timely completion12 minutes ago
-
Free eye camp to be organized in Bhit Shah on January 14-1512 minutes ago