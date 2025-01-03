Open Menu

UHS Students Visit PDMA

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 06:20 PM

UHS students visit PDMA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A delegation of students from the University of Health Sciences (UHS) visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Friday to gain insights into its disaster management system.

During the visit, the students were briefed on the PDMA Punjab's operational framework for addressing natural disasters. They toured the PDMA Control Room, where Director General (DG) Irfan Ali Kathia highlighted the authority's 24/7 communication system with all districts in Punjab.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia explained that PDMA remains on high alert to tackle challenges such as floods, COVID-19, dengue, drought, smog, and heat waves. He emphasized the importance of advance warnings and alerts issued to the administration regarding potential disasters like heat waves, heavy rains, and floods.

Addressing the delegation, the DG underlined the severity of climate change in Pakistan and stressed that combating smog and other climate-related challenges are top priorities for the Punjab government.

The students were also introduced to PDMA's flood simulation model and received insights into the authority's response mechanisms and rehabilitation efforts for disaster-affected families.

The students actively participated in the session, posing questions about PDMA's operations and victim rehabilitation programs. DG Kathia assured that financial assistance for disaster-affected families is provided under the Punjab government's policies.

At the conclusion of the visit, the students expressed appreciation for the Punjab government's proactive measures in rehabilitating flood victims. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia presented a commemorative shield to the delegation.

This visit reflects the importance of fostering awareness among the youth about disaster management and the steps being taken to mitigate the impact of climate change in the province.

