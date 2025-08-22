Open Menu

UHS To Announce Admissions For MPhil, Masters, Diplomas And PhD Programs

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 08:36 PM

UHS to announce admissions for MPhil, Masters, Diplomas and PhD programs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will soon advertise admissions in leading postgraduate programs at the Institute of Public Health (IPH), including MPhil Public Health, Diplomas, Masters and PhD programs.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Azmat Mahmood Khan, on Friday.

It was further decided that UHS will also advertise for central induction in clinical diploma programs at its affiliated government medical colleges and institutions, as well as for MPhil programs at the Postgraduate Medical Institute.

Officials emphasized that complete transparency will be ensured in the admission process.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mahmood Rahmani, Additional Secretary Medical education Sidra Saleem, Vice Chancellor UHS Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Principal Ameeruddin Medical College/General Hospital Lahore Prof. Farooq Afzal, Dean Institute of Public Health Prof. Saira Afzal, and other senior officers.

