UHS To Test Sewerage Samples For Knowing Extent Of Coronavirus Transmission

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 03:40 PM

UHS to test sewerage samples for knowing extent of coronavirus transmission

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) ::The University of Health Science (UHS) will estimate the number of coronavirus cases by testing samples of sewage water to be taken from different areas.

UHS spokesperson told APP on Sunday the university would collect the samples with the help of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) from 30 places of the provincial capital as a pilot project.

He said that RT-PCR tests of the sewage water samples would be conducted which would show the extent of virus transmission around the area.

He said that WASA authorities would finalize the areas from where sewage samples would be collected.

The decision has been taken after observing that the rate of tests conducted for COVID-19 was low in context to the size of population and citizens showed reservations over sealing of specific areas during the smart lockdown.

He said the government had been informed about the scientific study by collecting sewage samples.

When contacting, WASA public relation officer, informed thatthe UHS had yet not contacted the WASA for sample collections,however, the department would cooperate with the UHS, if requested.

