Ujjan chairs hospital management board meeting

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Board of Management of Liaquat University Hospital held on Wednesday under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan.

Briefing the meeting, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi said that the government of Sindh has a special focus on the Civil Hospital and that is why the hospital has developed in the last few years and now it has become the best hospital.

He said that not only Hyderabad but also patients from all over Sindh were visiting the hospital for treatment and all treatment facilities were available in all the departments.

Important decisions are being taken in the meeting of the hospital management board and the development work done in the light of these decisions is beneficial for the hospital, Jatoi said.

He said the meeting pointed out the shortage of doctors and other staff in the hospital, which currently needs 350 doctors, 450 nurses and 1,200 paramedical staff.

Due to the ban on recruitment, the Sindh government will be asked to hire employees on an urgent basis, he added.

After MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan drew attention to the unavailability of private wards in the hospital, it was decided that a 100-room private ward would be constructed.

The meeting unanimously decided to set up 30 private rooms immediately after the approval of the Sindh government.

It was decided in the meeting that after the renovation of the vacant nursing hostel of the hospital, it would be allotted for the hostel of House Officer and Post Graduate doctors.

He said that a committee has now been formed to investigate any death in the hospital and will compile a comprehensive report.

The meeting was attended by Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Member Provincial Assembly Sindh Abdul Jabbar Khan, Prof. Moin Ansari, Prof. Ashok Narsan, AMS General Dr. Shahid islam Junejo and others.

