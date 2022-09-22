UrduPoint.com

UK Aid Helping With Shelter, Emergency Healthcare To Flood-affected People: British HC

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

UK Aid helping with shelter, emergency healthcare to flood-affected people: British HC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Christian Turner on Thursday said that Pakistan is facing a growing flood-fuelled public health crisis and UK Aid is helping with shelter, clean water, and emergency healthcare.

He made these remarks during his visit to Mirpur Khas where he observed the UK-funded aid projects in flood-affected Mirpur Khas District.

The envoy stated, "we must rebuild smarter to be resilient against future climate disasters." During his visit, the High Commissioner also visited the flood-affected areas and observed first-hand delivery of lifesaving assistance by Concern Worldwide, an NGO funded by the UK.

Accompanied by the Concern Worldwide Acting Country Director, Sherzada Khan, Dr. Christian Turner met with relief workers and community leaders to better understand the scale of the situation in Sindh and ascertain how to further UK assistance could be utilized, said a press release issued by the British High Commission Islamabad on Thursday.

He also visited a cash assistance programme and Primary health care center, which was being funded, in part, by an initial tranche of £1.55m committed by the UK right at the start of the flood crisis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the UK has committed a total of £16.5m to support flood relief efforts, and the British public have donated over £25m via the Disasters Emergency Committee's Pakistan Appeal. This appeal has notably been supported by the England men's cricket team, who are touring Pakistan for the T20s, with the team making a personal donation which the England Cricket board then matched.

In addition, last week, a UK Royal Air Force flight delivered eight boats and ten portable generators gifted in kind by the UK's Ministry of Defence for use in flood relief operations.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Cricket Islamabad Flood Water Visit United Kingdom Mirpur Khas Christian

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Hav ..

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Haveli landline number

29 minutes ago
 Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PC ..

Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PCB Pathway Programme

45 minutes ago
 PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood aff ..

PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood affectees

1 hour ago
 Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after fl ..

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after floods devastation in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

2 hours ago
 SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.