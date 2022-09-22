UK Aid helping with shelter, emergency healthcare to flood-affected people: British HC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Christian Turner on Thursday said that Pakistan is facing a growing flood-fuelled public health crisis and UK Aid is helping with shelter, clean water, and emergency healthcare.

He made these remarks during his visit to Mirpur Khas where he observed the UK-funded aid projects in flood-affected Mirpur Khas District.

The envoy stated, "we must rebuild smarter to be resilient against future climate disasters." During his visit, the High Commissioner also visited the flood-affected areas and observed first-hand delivery of lifesaving assistance by Concern Worldwide, an NGO funded by the UK.

Accompanied by the Concern Worldwide Acting Country Director, Sherzada Khan, Dr. Christian Turner met with relief workers and community leaders to better understand the scale of the situation in Sindh and ascertain how to further UK assistance could be utilized, said a press release issued by the British High Commission Islamabad on Thursday.

He also visited a cash assistance programme and Primary health care center, which was being funded, in part, by an initial tranche of £1.55m committed by the UK right at the start of the flood crisis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the UK has committed a total of £16.5m to support flood relief efforts, and the British public have donated over £25m via the Disasters Emergency Committee's Pakistan Appeal. This appeal has notably been supported by the England men's cricket team, who are touring Pakistan for the T20s, with the team making a personal donation which the England Cricket board then matched.

In addition, last week, a UK Royal Air Force flight delivered eight boats and ten portable generators gifted in kind by the UK's Ministry of Defence for use in flood relief operations.