UrduPoint.com

UK Announces 7 Projects For Pakistan's Climate Finance Accelerator Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2022 | 01:20 PM

UK announces 7 projects for Pakistan's climate finance accelerator initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman UK-Pakistan Joint business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said the United Kingdom has announced seven innovative low-carbon projects as a part of the first cohort for the climate finance accelerator(CFA), Pakistan.

Talking to President Pak-British Friendship Council (North) Muhammad Arbab Khan through zoom he said selected projects from the energy, transportation, AFOLU (agriculture, forestry, and other land uses), waste, e-mobility, and industrial and manufacturing sectors will receive tailored support ahead of an event in February 2023.

He said these projects have the potential to benefit communities across Pakistan through pollution abatement, employment opportunities, access to energy, effective waste management e-mobility, and by supporting gender equality and social inclusive efforts.

Muhammad Arbab Khan said the CFA is part of the UK government's efforts to help Pakistan in accessing climate finance and meeting the priorities set out in its Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement.

He said this work comes alongside the provision of UK humanitarian support to Pakistan following flood devastation. He said CFA support will enable these projects to make scalable and ground-breaking projects for a collective greener future for Pakistan.

He said 7 selected projects out of a total of 50 included ACT Engineering Services, Digital Dera by Agriculture Republic, Concept Loop, Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service Ltd, DISIDE, Ouroboros Waste Management, and Shamas Power Ltd.

Mian Kashif said greenfield solar projects will help industrial and commercial enterprises to the transaction to solar energy through affordable financing instruments of 150 MW on multiple sites in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Flood Agriculture Paris United Kingdom February Sunday Event From Government Agreement Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

18 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

20 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

20 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.