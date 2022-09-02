UK announces 75 scholarships for Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

To mark 75th years of UK-Pakistan relations, the British High Commission, in collaboration with the British Council, hosted a reception in Lahore to announce 75 scholarships for Pakistanis to study in the UK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :To mark 75th years of UK-Pakistan relations, the British High Commission, in collaboration with the British Council, hosted a reception in Lahore to announce 75 scholarships for Pakistanis to study in the UK.

The scholarships will provide future Pakistani leaders with the skills necessary to tackle global challenges, said a press release issued by the British High Commission in Islamabad on Friday.

Minister for school education, Punjab, Dr. Murad Raas, and UK Representative to Punjab, Alex Ballinger, attended as chief guests along with British alumni, Chevening, Commonwealth and GREAT scholars, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) officials and dignitaries from across Pakistan, Alex Ballinger, in his address, acknowledged the significant contribution of Pakistan's Chevening alumni in the flood relief efforts, from fundraising to distributing essential items.

While addressing the audience, he also reiterated the UK's commitment to support Pakistan, and he said, "We are with the people of Pakistan at this terrible time.

We have all witnessed the devastating impact of these floods which have displaced millions of people and left much of Pakistan submerged. I'm pleased that on the same day the UK has pledged a total of 16.5m in flood relief funding, we can also announce 75 new UK scholarships which will play a vital part in allowing Pakistan to rebuild by investing in its people."He further stated that this year in the UK, we will be awarding 63 Chevening scholarships and fellowships along with 12 GREAT scholarships. As with all UK scholarship programmes, the British High Commission will aim for gender parity, with at least 50% of the scholarships awarded to female candidates.

The British High Commission will continue to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of UK-Pakistan relations with a series of events and activities through the rest of the year. The application window for Chevening's one-year master's scholarship is open until 01 November 2022.