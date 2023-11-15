Open Menu

UK Announces To Double Investment In Pakistan To Enhance Climate Resilience

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 15, 2023 | 12:57 PM

UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to enhance climate resilience

The announcement has been made by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott at an event arranged by the British High Commission to celebrate the 75th birthday of King Charles,in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2023) United Kingdom has announced to double its investment in Pakistan to tackle climate change, enhance climate resilience, and promote adaptation.

The announcement was made by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott at an event arranged by the British High Commission to celebrate the 75th birthday of King Charles,in Islamabad.

The high commissioner said the commitment aligned with the United Kingdom’s advocacy for a ‘Loss and Damage’ fund at COP 28, aimed at supporting climate-vulnerable countries.

Reflecting on King Charles’ advocacy for environmental sustainability, High Commissioner Jane Marriott underscored the urgency of addressing climate vulnerabilities, particularly in Pakistan.

She also announced the UK’s collaboration with the Global System for mobile Communications to expand the AI-based ‘Early Warning Forest Fire Detection System’ project.

