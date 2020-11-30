UrduPoint.com
UK-based Company Discuss With Prime Minister Imran Khan Proposals On Aviation Services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Phillip Joeining, Executive Chairman of John Menzies called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and discussed various proposals regarding promotion of linkages between aviation, airport services and tourism.

The prime minister appreciated thee interest shown by international firms for establishment of tourism services in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan was blessed with abundant sites that could be developed into world class attractions in an eco-friendly and sustainable manner.

The proposals regarding establishment of skiing facilities and mountaineering were also discussed.

Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari was present during the meeting.

John Menzies is the holding company of Menzies Aviation, an aviation services business based in Edinburgh, Scotland, providing ground handling, cargo handling, cargo forwarding and into-plane fueling.

