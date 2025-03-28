Open Menu

UK-based Global NGO Muslim Hands International Manages Sehri Open Kitchen In Mirpur, AJK

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 09:00 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) UK-based Global NGO Muslim Hands International managed Sehri Open Kitchen for the needy, including the poor and downtrodden class in the Mirpur city of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Lauding the endeavor, Faisal Shehzad, regional director of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur, visited the Sehri Open Kitchen organized by Muslim Hands in Mirpur on Friday, it was officially said.

During his visit, he closely observed the meal preparation process and actively participated in cooking and serving food to deserving individuals. His hands-on involvement reflected his strong commitment to community service and social welfare, an AIOU official handout said.

Expressing his deep appreciation for Muslim Hands’ efforts in combating food insecurity, particularly during the holy month of Ramazan, Faisal Shehzad praised the organization’s dedication to ensuring that no one goes hungry.

He extended his heartfelt best wishes for the continued success and expansion of this noble initiative.

In his remarks, he emphasized the importance of collective responsibility and urged individuals from all walks of life to contribute to such humanitarian causes. He highlighted that Ramazan is a time of reflection, generosity, and community spirit, and initiatives like the Sehri Open Kitchen embody these values. He also encouraged individuals and organizations to step forward in support of social welfare efforts that uplift the underprivileged.

APP/ahr/378

