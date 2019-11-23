UK based historian stresses for tapping potential of Sikh heritage in Pakistan, mostly in KP

A UK based historian, author and filmmaker, Bobby Singh Bansal Friday disclosed that 90 percent of Sikh heritage sites are in Pakistan, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and that needs to be tapped for promotion of religious tourism and for promotion of tourism in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :A UK based historian, author and filmmaker, Bobby Singh Bansal Friday disclosed that 90 percent of Sikh heritage sites are in Pakistan, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and that needs to be tapped for promotion of religious tourism and for promotion of tourism in the country.

In a first guest talk of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before a packed audience at the Victoria Memorial Hall of Peshawar Museum, Bobby Singh Bansal who was considered as authority on Sikh heritage in Pakistan, gave details about Sikh heritage sites in Khyber Pakhtunkwa and their potential in attracting Sikh community from across the globe.

The lecture was organized by Directorate of Archeology KP with partnership with Hashoo Group (Destination of the World), Rotor Act South, Local Sikh Community.

Titled as `From Kartarpur to Khyber Pass', the author in his guest talk took audience to an interesting journey through a historic landscape dotted with Sikh era monuments, forts, battlefields, shrines, tombs, gurdwaras and havelies.

The scholar also narrated his experiences of visiting KP since 1980 and his subsequent research which led him to visit and document all the Sikh monuments in KP from 2007-2019.

Bobby Singh talked about personalities associated with the region particularly General Hari Singh Nalwa and Akali Phoola Sing. Both died in KP in their tombs (samadhis) were here in the province.

Bobby termed `Jamrud Fort' in Khyber District as a `Goldmine' for attracting Sikh tourists because of tomb of Hari Singh Nalwa there.

He said Hari Singh Nalwa was the most revered personality among Sikh and all wanted to visit his tomb located in Jamrud Fort.

"The love and association for Hari Singh Nalwa by Sikh community could be gauged from the fact that my own car number plate carry his name," Bobby disclosed.

Nalwa have countless fans around the world and they are desirous of visiting in tomb in Pakistan, he remarked.

He said if Pakistan authorities allow Sikh diasporas to visit cremation site and tomb of Nalwa, Sikh from across the globe would rush to the site.

Apart from it, he continued, there were a lot of other places and monuments including Ali Mardan Bagh, tomb of Akali Phoola Singh in Nowshera, Balahisar Fort, Gor Ghattree, Shabqadar Fort, Bhai Biba Singh temple and others.

The inscription at the entrance Balahisar Fort was very much sentimental for Sikhs because it was built by their elders.

Even the descendents of European generals including Paolo Avitabile from Italy dreams of visiting Peshawar to see Gor Ghattree, the official residence of their ancestor while serving as Governor of the city during Sikh rule in 1840.

He said the Italian Embassy was also interested in declaring Peshawar and Agerola, in Naples province of Italy and birth place of Avitabile, as sister cities, but the response was lukewarm from opposite site.

Bobby Singh said the visitors of Nankana Sahib wanted to visit their revered sites in KP and they need facilitation from quarters concerned."This is a great opportunity for Pakistan and KP to attract Sikhs from across the world and promote tourism",he said.

Director Archeology, Dr. Abdul Samad also spoke on the occasion and apprised participants that "Federal and KP governments are serious in promotion of religious tourism as revered monuments for followers of different religions are located here".

Due to efforts of government return of peace, people in large number including Buddhist monks now visited different areas of KP.

Earlier, Sikh school of Music Peshawar children performed recital of Shabat (prayer) and a national song.