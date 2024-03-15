UK-based NGO distributes Ramazan relief to deserving families in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The UK-based NGO Kassgumma Health and Welfare Trust has distributed Ramadan relief packages to over 250 deserving families in remote villages of Bandala in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

According to the details, the packages which included essential food items such as flour, cooking oil, pulses, and chilies were distributed by Country Director Raja Azhar Iqbal, a renowned Kashmiri philanthropist and retired Director General of Public Relations for the AJK government.

The relief packages were distributed at a ceremony held in the forward town of Bandala close to the Line of Control.

"Our organization is committed to providing support to the poor and marginalized in AJK, particularly during the holy month of Ramazan," said Iqbal.

Iqbal emphasized that Kassgumma Health and Welfare Trust is dedicated to implementing comprehensive welfare programs in various sectors, including health and education, to empower the underprivileged and allow them to become productive members of society.

APP/ahr/378