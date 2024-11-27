UK-based NGO gifts 'Winter Kits' to deserving school-going children in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Nov, 2024) United Kingdom- based world NGO, Muslim Hands International here on Wednesday distributed Winter school Kits to the deserving students of the state-run Primary schools in the district to ensure them stay warm and prepared for their comfortable studies period during winter season.

The event was attended among others by the Deputy District education Officer Mirpur and local councilors, who lauded this noble gesture of the NGO founded by a Nottingham-based Pakistan-origin British Philanthropist, Lakhte Husnain, since 1993 .

The Muslim Hands, AJK media wing Head Qamar Atta Raja told APP at the sideline of the grand event that with the generous support of a local donor, his organization was able to provide essential winter logistics to help deserving students to stay comfortable during course of their studies in winter.

"We extend our heartiest gratitude to every individual involved in ensuring this sympathetic gesture of facilitating deserving humanity possible", he added.

Qamar resolved the firm determination of the Muslim Hands International of continuing facilitating deserving students, belonging to poor, downtrodden classes of the society, with identical material form, to enable them to continue their learning journey during all seasons.