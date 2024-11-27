Open Menu

UK-based NGO Gifts 'Winter Kits' To Deserving School-going Children In AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM

UK-based NGO gifts 'Winter Kits' to deserving school-going children in AJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Nov, 2024) United Kingdom- based world NGO, Muslim Hands International here on Wednesday distributed Winter school Kits to the deserving students of the state-run Primary schools in the district to ensure them stay warm and prepared for their comfortable studies period during winter season.

The event was attended among others by the Deputy District education Officer Mirpur and local councilors, who lauded this noble gesture of the NGO founded by a Nottingham-based Pakistan-origin British Philanthropist, Lakhte Husnain, since 1993 .

The Muslim Hands, AJK media wing Head Qamar Atta Raja told APP at the sideline of the grand event that with the generous support of a local donor, his organization was able to provide essential winter logistics to help deserving students to stay comfortable during course of their studies in winter.

"We extend our heartiest gratitude to every individual involved in ensuring this sympathetic gesture of facilitating deserving humanity possible", he added.

Qamar resolved the firm determination of the Muslim Hands International of continuing facilitating deserving students, belonging to poor, downtrodden classes of the society, with identical material form, to enable them to continue their learning journey during all seasons.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Poor Education Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Media Event All

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

2 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

2 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

14 hours ago
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

14 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

14 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

14 hours ago
 Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

14 hours ago
 PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Ad ..

PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

14 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media perso ..

Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan