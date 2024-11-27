UK-based NGO Gifts 'winter Kits' To Deserving Children In AJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Nov, 2024) United Kingdom-based NGO Muslim Hands International Mirpur chapter here Wednesday distributed winter kits to among the students of the state-run Primary schools in the district.
The event was attended among others by the Deputy District education Officer Mirpur and local councilors, who lauded this noble gesture of the NGO founded by a Nottingham-based Pakistan-origin British philanthropist Mr. Lakhte Husnain, since 1993, for this great initiative.
The Muslim Hands Mirpur AJK media wing head Qamar Atta Raja told APP at the grand event that with the generous support of a local donor, his organisation was able to provide essential winter to help deserving students stay comfortable during winter.
"We extend our heartiest gratitude to every individual involved in ensuring this sympathetic gesture of facilitating deserving humanity possible", he added.
Qamar resolved the firm determination of the Muslim Hands International of continuing facilitating deserving students belonging to downtrodden classes of the society, to enable them to continue their learning during all seasons.
Ends / APP / AHR.
