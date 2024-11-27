Open Menu

UK-based NGO Gifts 'Winter Kits' To School-going Kids In AJK

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM

UK-based NGO gifts 'Winter Kits' to School-going kids in AJK

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Nov, 2024) United Kingdom(UK) based world NGO Muslim Hands International Mirpur chapter here Wednesday distributed winter school kits to the deserving students of the state-run Primary schools to ensure them stay warm and prepared for their comfortable studies period during just started winter season.

The event was attended among others by the Deputy District education Officer Mirpur and local councilors, who lauded this noble gesture of the world fame NGO founded by a Nottingham-based Pakistan-origin British philanthropist Lakhte Husnain, since 1993, for this great initiative.

The Muslim Hands Mirpur AJK media wing head Qamar Atta Raja told APP at the sideline of the grand event that with the generous support of a local donor, his organization was able to provide essential winter logistics to help deserving students stay comfortable during course of their studies during winter.

"We extend our heartiest gratitude to every individual involved in ensuring this sympathetic gesture of facilitating deserving humanity possible", he added.

Qamar resolved the firm determination of the Muslim Hands International of continuing facilitating deserving students, belonging to poor, downtrodden classes of the society, with identical material form, to enable them to continue their learning journey during all seasons.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan World Poor Education United Kingdom Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Media Event All

Recent Stories

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional securi ..

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security

14 minutes ago
 Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI agai ..

Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe

18 minutes ago
 Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark o ..

Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

23 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

2 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

3 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

15 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

15 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

15 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan