UK-based Pak-Kashmir Diaspora Forum Felicitates Newly Inducted Pakistan-origin MPs As British PM's Trade Envoys

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 12:20 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Jan, 2025) Chairman of the Britain-based Pakistani-Kashmiri diaspora forum, Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council, Raja Sikander Khan has congratulated the British Members of Parliament, Afzal Khan MP, Mohammad Yasin MP, Naz Shah MP and Yasmin Qureshi MP over their recent appointment as the British Prime Minister’s Trade envoys for various countries.

Afzal Khan MP has been appointed as the trade envoy to Türkiye, Mohammad Yasin MP inducted as the trade envoy to Pakistan, Naz Shah MP appointed as the trade envoy to Indonesia & ASEAN and Yasmin Qureshi MP appointed as the trade envoy of Britain to Egypt, said a message received and released to the media here.

In his message of felicitations to the British trade envoys, Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council Chairman, Raja Sikander Khan wished all the above newly appointed trade envoys a great success in strengthening trade relations and fostering opportunities between the UK and these countries including Pakistan, according to the message.

Khan expressed the hope that their role would prove to be very vital in building bridges and driving mutual cooperation and collaboration for the economical growth in Britain besides the above concerned countries.

APP/ahr/378

