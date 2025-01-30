- Home
- Pakistan
- UK-based Pak-Kashmir diaspora forum felicitates newly inducted Pakistan-origin MPs as British PM's T ..
UK-based Pak-Kashmir Diaspora Forum Felicitates Newly Inducted Pakistan-origin MPs As British PM's Trade Envoys
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 12:20 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Jan, 2025) Chairman of the Britain-based Pakistani-Kashmiri diaspora forum, Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council, Raja Sikander Khan has congratulated the British Members of Parliament, Afzal Khan MP, Mohammad Yasin MP, Naz Shah MP and Yasmin Qureshi MP over their recent appointment as the British Prime Minister’s Trade envoys for various countries.
Afzal Khan MP has been appointed as the trade envoy to Türkiye, Mohammad Yasin MP inducted as the trade envoy to Pakistan, Naz Shah MP appointed as the trade envoy to Indonesia & ASEAN and Yasmin Qureshi MP appointed as the trade envoy of Britain to Egypt, said a message received and released to the media here.
In his message of felicitations to the British trade envoys, Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council Chairman, Raja Sikander Khan wished all the above newly appointed trade envoys a great success in strengthening trade relations and fostering opportunities between the UK and these countries including Pakistan, according to the message.
Khan expressed the hope that their role would prove to be very vital in building bridges and driving mutual cooperation and collaboration for the economical growth in Britain besides the above concerned countries.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..
UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo
Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP,P&DD organizes review meeting on development projects in division3 minutes ago
-
UK-based Pak-Kashmir diaspora forum felicitates newly inducted Pakistan-origin MPs as British PM's T ..3 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz felicitates as Shaista Malik appointed WPL's country ambassador13 minutes ago
-
Former DN arrives in city to discuss political situation13 minutes ago
-
Rivalry claims life33 minutes ago
-
16 power thieves arrested33 minutes ago
-
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover58 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz condoles deaths in Washington DC plane crash1 hour ago
-
Naqvi briefs PM about his US visit, Champions Trophy preparations1 hour ago
-
Cash, bike handed over to man2 hours ago
-
Ali Gohar slams Imran Khan for 'creating chaos' in politics3 hours ago
-
Govt. ready for talks, but doubts PTI's seriousness: Irfan Siddiqui12 hours ago