ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :In a heartwarming act of generosity, a United Kingdom-based Pakistani family has quietly distributed over £500,000 in the last five years to white-collar destitute individuals in Pakistan sans hurting their self-esteem.

The family, comprises Abid Hussain, the father, Rukhsana Shaheen, the mother and two daughters, carries out the gigantic task of locating the needy by themselves, with utmost sensitivity and respect, has left a lasting impact on those who have received their support, serving as a testament to the power of empathy and generosity, and a much-needed reminder of the good in humanity during times of need.

"We take one month leave from our respective jobs in the UK once or twice a year and travel across Pakistan to personally locate white-collar destitute individuals who are unable to beg for their pressing needs. It is a hundred donation policy on all projects.

We provide them with whatever is missing, including groceries, medical aid, wheelchairs, assistance in establishing businesses, paying defaulted rent, operation expenditures, and other facilities, all at their doorstep. Abid Hussain and Rukhsana Shaheen, a Pakistani couple who migrated from Rawalpindi district to Bradford 35 years ago, have made it their mission to bring solace to those in need and to show that one act of kindness can make a lasting impact on a person's life." The family has installed more than 600 Tubewells in water-scarce areas of Pakistan, constructed a mosque worth over £30,000 in Yemen, and established religious seminaries in Africa, Syria, and Lebanon.

Currently, they are searching for land to establish a large shelter home in Federal capital Islamabad with all the necessary facilities.

Despite receiving offers from various charity organizations to join them, the family prefers to work independently. In the UK, they distribute groceries and other necessities to the homeless and unemployed, while in Pakistan, they distribute flour, cash, prayer mats, and Qurans among deserving domestic workers in Media Town, Islamabad.

Speaking to APP, Rukhsana Shaheen shared that the idea of serving suffering humanity came to her after the death of a relative, realizing that life is temporary and that she wanted to devote herself and her family to help those in need.

She believed that the world is fleeting, and that one should strive to do good in this life to prepare for the hereafter. Starting with teaching the holy Quran to children, Rukhsana Shaheen's daughter, Rummana Shaheen, known as 'Ustadha' or teacher, founded and currently heads "The Rahman Academy", which provides religious education to children and others in Bradford. In response to reaching those who cannot access the physical Madrasa, the academy has recently expanded to offer online courses to students worldwide. With over 250 students currently enrolled in various courses and modules, Ustadha Rummana draws on her ten years of teaching experience to rekindle the love of religion through understanding and practice.

Her commitment to education and service is reflected in her family's charitable work in Pakistan, where they have served the suffering humanity at their doorstep.

In 2018, Ustadha Rummana Shaheen travelled to Tarim, Yemen to visitthe renowned Dar al-Zahra school founded by Habib Umar bin al-Hafiz.