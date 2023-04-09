Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

UK-based Pakistani Family Distributes Over £500K Of Provisions To While-coller Destitute At Their Doorsteps In Last Five Years

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :In a heartwarming act of generosity, a United Kingdom-based Pakistani family has quietly distributed over £500,000 in the last five years to white-collar destitute individuals in Pakistan sans hurting their self-esteem.

The family, comprises Abid Hussain, the father, Rukhsana Shaheen, the mother and two daughters, carries out the gigantic task of locating the needy by themselves, with utmost sensitivity and respect, has left a lasting impact on those who have received their support, serving as a testament to the power of empathy and generosity, and a much-needed reminder of the good in humanity during times of need.

"We take one month leave from our respective jobs in the UK once or twice a year and travel across Pakistan to personally locate white-collar destitute individuals who are unable to beg for their pressing needs. It is a hundred donation policy on all projects.

We provide them with whatever is missing, including groceries, medical aid, wheelchairs, assistance in establishing businesses, paying defaulted rent, operation expenditures, and other facilities, all at their doorstep. Abid Hussain and Rukhsana Shaheen, a Pakistani couple who migrated from Rawalpindi district to Bradford 35 years ago, have made it their mission to bring solace to those in need and to show that one act of kindness can make a lasting impact on a person's life." The family has installed more than 600 Tubewells in water-scarce areas of Pakistan, constructed a mosque worth over £30,000 in Yemen, and established religious seminaries in Africa, Syria, and Lebanon.

Currently, they are searching for land to establish a large shelter home in Federal capital Islamabad with all the necessary facilities.

Despite receiving offers from various charity organizations to join them, the family prefers to work independently. In the UK, they distribute groceries and other necessities to the homeless and unemployed, while in Pakistan, they distribute flour, cash, prayer mats, and Qurans among deserving domestic workers in Media Town, Islamabad.

Speaking to APP, Rukhsana Shaheen shared that the idea of serving suffering humanity came to her after the death of a relative, realizing that life is temporary and that she wanted to devote herself and her family to help those in need.

She believed that the world is fleeting, and that one should strive to do good in this life to prepare for the hereafter. Starting with teaching the holy Quran to children, Rukhsana Shaheen's daughter, Rummana Shaheen, known as 'Ustadha' or teacher, founded and currently heads "The Rahman Academy", which provides religious education to children and others in Bradford. In response to reaching those who cannot access the physical Madrasa, the academy has recently expanded to offer online courses to students worldwide. With over 250 students currently enrolled in various courses and modules, Ustadha Rummana draws on her ten years of teaching experience to rekindle the love of religion through understanding and practice.

Her commitment to education and service is reflected in her family's charitable work in Pakistan, where they have served the suffering humanity at their doorstep.

In 2018, Ustadha Rummana Shaheen travelled to Tarim, Yemen to visitthe renowned Dar al-Zahra school founded by Habib Umar bin al-Hafiz.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Islamabad World Syria Education Yemen Rent Rawalpindi Bradford United Kingdom Lebanon 2018 Prayer Mosque Family Media All From Jobs Love Flour

Recent Stories

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaim ..

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaimah in Q1

2 hours ago
 Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonizatio ..

Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonization, energy stability

2 hours ago
 Dubaiâ€™s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held i ..

Dubaiâ€™s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held in support of &#039;1 Billion ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.