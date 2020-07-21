Hearts of Pakistan and Kashmiri people beat in unison and Pakistan indeed, will not ever leave Jammu & Kashmir alone in their struggle for right to self determination

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) : Hearts of Pakistan and Kashmiri people beat in unison and Pakistan indeed, will not ever leave Jammu & Kashmir alone in their struggle for right to self determination.

This was expressed by Raja Sikander Khan, Chairman Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) UK-based Kashmiri rights outfit and think tank while speaking at a ceremony hosted at GPKSC's headquarter in London to observe Kashmir's accession to Pakistan day that commemorated at both sides of the line of control in disputed Jammu Kashmir state and rest of the world where Kashmiris live in, says a message released to the media here late Monday.

The ceremony was also addressed among others of the organisations' President Kala Khan, Secretary General Zahid Khan, Greater London Unit President GPKSC Raja Sultan, Ambassador for International Affairs Raja Mazhar Hayat, President political Affairs wing Agha Tanveer, President business Affairs Khurram Shahzad, Additional Secretary General Zubaid Khan, GPKSC IT Secretary Faraz Aslam, Sultan Hayat and many others, the message said.

The GPKSC Chairman continued as saying "Pakistan is the only center of hopes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who, he underlined, had unequivocally decided to determine their destiny with this country 73 years ago through the historic unanimous resolution of October 19, 1947 in a Kashmiri Muslims representative congregation in Srinagar.

Sikander said that valiant people of Jammu & Kashmir were giving the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the achievement of the destination, which was determined by our (Kashmiris) elders this day 73 years ago.

"We want the early peaceful solution of the Jammu & Kashmir issue which can only be possible with the involvement of entire wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir", he declared.

Raja Sikander categorically said that no power on earth could deprive the Jammu Kashmir people of their birth right to decide about their destiny. By laying down the supreme sacrifices of their lives since over last 07 decades, the Jammu & Kashmir people have proved that their spirit of freedom was non-conquerable and the struggle for liberation of the motherland from India's forced and unlawful rule would continue till a single Kashmiri was alive, he added.

.

Raja Sikander continued that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan fought the case of Kashmiris through his bold and courageous address in the United Nations General Assembly which is the manifestation of Pakistan's everlasting, unequivocal moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris struggle for their birth right to self determination, he added.

The GPKSC Chairman said that it was ample proof of the fact that hearts of the people of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir beat in unison.

He further said that the historical address of Imran Khan to the UN General Assembly raised the significance of early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue the world over. Pakistan will continue raising the Kashmir question across the global until Kashmiris were granted their internationally-acknowledged right to decide about their destiny in line with the UN resolutions, he added.

Like Kashmiris living both sides of the Line Of Control in internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu & Kashmir state and rest of the world, the Britain based Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community observed the day under the fold of their fora the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC)to commemorate Kashmir's Accession To Pakistan on Sunday, with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle with full vigor to make the idea of translation of the historic July 19 Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan resolution into reality.

Addressing the speakers including President of the organization Kala Khan recalled that It was the historic day of 19th July 1947, when the Jammu Kashmir people adopted and unanimously passed a historic resolution in an extra ordinary meeting of the party, held at Aabi Guzer Srinagar residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan then top leader of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Srinagar, demanding accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in accordance with the Partition Plan, two-nation theory and the aspirations of the people of the territory.

The GPKSC leaders said that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observes Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day with great enthusiasm and devotion every year to renew pledge to continue struggle till achieving right to self-determination and the whole State's accession to Pakistan".