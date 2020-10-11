UK-based Pakistani, Kashmiri playing role of ambassadors on Kashmir issue: GPKSC Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 11 (APP):Chairmen of UK-based Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) Kashmiris rights outfit, Raja Sikander on Sunday vowed that the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates dwelling in the United Kingdom and the European country would continue performing their more vibrant role to highlight the importance of early peaceful settlement of Jammu & Kashmir issue.

In an exclusive interview to APP, Sikander Khan reiterated that the overseas Kashmiri youth' were struggling hard for special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed status of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, in particular.

He was accompanied by Raja Riaz Ahmed, a UK-based Kashmiri entrepreneur and former President of AJK Chamber of Commerce & Industry, on this occasion.

The London-based Kashmiri expatriates leader Sikander Khan continued that the millions of UK and US – based Kashmiri expatriates hailing from AJK – besides various parts of Pakistan were performing their due active role for economic progress of Pakistan including AJK.

"Since the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris including of those settled in the United States and United Kingdom, are the unofficial ambassadors of Pakistan, they can perform a most significant and better role for the socio-economic development and speedy progress of the country", Khan said.

The overseas Kashmiris leader also underlined of the problems confronted by the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiri expatriates at the Pakistani airports upon their arrival at home.