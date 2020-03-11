UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Based Scientists Called Upon PM

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

UK based scientists called upon PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A delegation of UK based scientists Tuesday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was also present during the meeting, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister was apprised that a 70-member delegation from the leading UK educational and scientific institutions had been attending different workshops in Pakistan with objectives to further enhance cooperation, exchange knowledge, experiences and information.

Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister said that promotion of science and technology had been among the top priorities of the present government which was keen to utilize the immense potential of the country.

Mentioning the contributions of Pakistani diaspora in UK, he said their talent in the field of science and technology could largely benefit Pakistan.

He stressed upon close cooperation and ties among the national research institutions and the international bodies and assured his government's complete assistance in this regard.

