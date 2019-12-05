UK based surgeons to hold cochlear implant surgery in Karachi and Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :International Medical Relief Agency (IMRA), a U.K. registered charitable organization here on Thursday announced to conduct Free Cochlear Implants Surgery camps in Lahore from December 17 to 19 and in Karachi from December 27 to 29 respectively.

The organizers comprising UK based doctors and surgeons of Pakistani origin sharing details of the camp said local surgeons will also support their team at Mayo Hospital Lahore and Memon Medical Institute Hospital, Karachi.

Concerned team of IMRA was said to also include two British trainees alongwith seven Pakistan origin doctors who and their colleagues had been regularly holding free medical camps besides doing charity work at different cities/villages across the country.

The organization is presently engaged in providing needed medical and surgical assistance to people suffering from discharge ear, chronic suppurative otitis media (CSOM) and other related conditions in Karachi and Mirpur Khas.