UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Based Surgeons To Hold Cochlear Implant Surgery In Karachi And Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

UK based surgeons to hold cochlear implant surgery in Karachi and Lahore

International Medical Relief Agency (IMRA), a U.K. registered charitable organization here on Thursday announced to conduct Free Cochlear Implants Surgery camps in Lahore from December 17 to 19 and in Karachi from December 27 to 29 respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :International Medical Relief Agency (IMRA), a U.K. registered charitable organization here on Thursday announced to conduct Free Cochlear Implants Surgery camps in Lahore from December 17 to 19 and in Karachi from December 27 to 29 respectively.

The organizers comprising UK based doctors and surgeons of Pakistani origin sharing details of the camp said local surgeons will also support their team at Mayo Hospital Lahore and Memon Medical Institute Hospital, Karachi.

Concerned team of IMRA was said to also include two British trainees alongwith seven Pakistan origin doctors who and their colleagues had been regularly holding free medical camps besides doing charity work at different cities/villages across the country.

The organization is presently engaged in providing needed medical and surgical assistance to people suffering from discharge ear, chronic suppurative otitis media (CSOM) and other related conditions in Karachi and Mirpur Khas.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore United Kingdom Mirpur Khas December Media From

Recent Stories

6th convocation of NUST School of Social Sciences ..

4 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan reserves up by $ 431 mln

3 seconds ago

Huawei files legal challenge to FCC restrictions

5 seconds ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB) consultant briefs Was ..

2 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

18 minutes ago

AC granted four day physical remand of accused to ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.