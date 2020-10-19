Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the United Kingdom (UK) General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the United Kingdom (UK) General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here.

He acknowledged Pakistan Army's continued efforts for regional peace and stability particularly Pakistan's efforts for Afghanistan peace process and achievements in fight against terrorism, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two armies were discussed.