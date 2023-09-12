UK Chevening scholarships open for applications

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :British High Commissioner Jane Marriott CMG OBE Tuesday called on mid-career Pakistanis to apply for a life-changing Chevening scholarship to study in the UK.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Chevening awards. Since 1983, over 2,000 Pakistani have been awarded Chevening scholarships and fellowships, said a news release.

Chevening is UK's global scholarship programme, enabling outstanding emerging leaders to pursue one-year master's degrees in any subject and at any UK university. Pakistan has several notable Chevening alumni, including sports journalist Roha Nadeem; Justice Athar Minnalah of the Supreme Court; actor and caretaker Federal Minister Jamal Shah; and Sonia Shamroz the first-ever woman to be appointed as the police chief of a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The scholarships are fully funded, including fees, flights, visas, accommodation and some spending money.

Applications for Chevening scholarships to study in the UK are open between 12 September and 7 November 2023 � applications can be made on the Chevening website www.chevening.org.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said: "Home to some of the world's best universities, the UK is a top destination for hundreds of thousands of students each year. Chevening scholarships not also allow some of Pakistan's brightest scholars to benefit from a UK education, but to truly experience the UK and build important networks.

"Chevening scholarships have already had a profound impact on thousands of Pakistani professionals. I would encourage anyone thinking about taking the next step in their career to apply." This year, there are also two new partnerships. Swindon Town Football Club are offering sports professionals the opportunity to study for a master's programme in Coaching and Sports Sciences. Essex University is offering two places on climate change and the environment, as well as heritage and museum studies.

In addition to the one-year master's programme, there is the South Asia Journalism Programme hosted by the University of Westminster.

It is aimed at mid-career journalists from South Asian countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

As many as 7 journalists from Pakistan will be selected for the 'Good Governance in a Changing World: the Media, politics, and Society' fellowship.

These fellows will participate in eight intensive weeks of lectures, visits, and discussions that introduce them to key UK academics, media, and political figures in the field.

They will spend time meeting their peers in some of the UK's top media organisations.

The High Commissioner recently held a departure reception for 46 scholars from Pakistan who are leaving so study in the UK this academic year.