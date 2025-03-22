UK committed to strengthening Pak-UK ties across trade, climate and education: British High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, on Saturday said that the United Kingdom (UK) remains committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan across various sectors, including trade, climate change and education.

In an exclusive interview to Pakistan Television, she highlighted the enduring partnership between the two nations, emphasizing the UK’s ongoing support for Pakistan's economic development and environmental sustainability.

"The UK is dedicated to fostering stronger trade ties with Pakistan, encouraging investment and supporting sustainable economic growth," she stated.

She underscored the importance of collaboration on climate initiatives by adding that Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

The High Commissioner also stressed the significance of educational exchanges, saying that the UK is committed to expanding scholarship opportunities and enhancing educational cooperation.

She further reaffirmed the UK's commitment to deepening diplomatic engagement and working closely with Pakistan to address regional and global challenges.