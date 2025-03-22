Open Menu

UK Committed To Strengthening Pak-UK Ties Across Trade, Climate And Education: British High Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 11:40 PM

UK committed to strengthening Pak-UK ties across trade, climate and education: British High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, on Saturday said that the United Kingdom (UK) remains committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan across various sectors, including trade, climate change and education.

In an exclusive interview to Pakistan Television, she highlighted the enduring partnership between the two nations, emphasizing the UK’s ongoing support for Pakistan's economic development and environmental sustainability.

"The UK is dedicated to fostering stronger trade ties with Pakistan, encouraging investment and supporting sustainable economic growth," she stated.

She underscored the importance of collaboration on climate initiatives by adding that Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

The High Commissioner also stressed the significance of educational exchanges, saying that the UK is committed to expanding scholarship opportunities and enhancing educational cooperation.

She further reaffirmed the UK's commitment to deepening diplomatic engagement and working closely with Pakistan to address regional and global challenges.

Recent Stories

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

31 minutes ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

49 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings

1 hour ago
 130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

3 hours ago
 Austria records significant drop in asylum applica ..

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

3 hours ago
 UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian Presid ..

UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..

3 hours ago
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at ..

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House

5 hours ago
 Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 ..

Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development

5 hours ago
 UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering ..

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination

6 hours ago
 ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water ..

ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025

6 hours ago
 Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan state ..

Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states

6 hours ago
 Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE nation ..

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan