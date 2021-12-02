UrduPoint.com

UK Councillor Shera Appreciates Pakistan's Commitment To Protect Minority Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:56 PM

UK Councillor and former mayor of Rugby, Dr James Shera has appreciated Pakistan for its unflinching commitment towards protecting rights of minorities living there, according to a statement received here from London

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :UK Councillor and former mayor of Rugby, Dr James Shera has appreciated Pakistan for its unflinching commitment towards protecting rights of minorities living there, according to a statement received here from London.

He said Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar held a meeting with Pakistani minority representatives in London a few days back, and "I welcome the Punjab governor's commitment to resolving the issues of religious minorities.

"Dr Shera gave credit to Chaudhry Sarwar for taking the initiative to resolve critical issues like denationalizing the remaining missionary schools and colleges. "I think that his visionary and influential approach, exemplary working ethics and support, will make it possible to make swift progress on such issues."He also thanked Pakistan's High Commissioner to UK Moazzam Ahmed Khan for extending continuous support for Pakistan's minority diaspora and organizing the meeting with the Punjab Governor.

