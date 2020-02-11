UK delegation discusses veterinary profession promotion with University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences VC

A two-member UK-delegation Monday visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ):A two-member UK-delegation Monday visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS).

The delegation, comprising Laura Skippen and Amy Barstow, along with officials of Brooke, an international animal welfare charity working in Pakistan also, held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and senior faculty members and discussed various suggestions for cooperation between the Brooke and UVAS in the light of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed for uplift of veterinary profession.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC called for developing a calendar of activities and publishing it on the university website for creating awareness among the farming community.

UVAS Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani emphasised certified online training for practitioners, keeping in view 'One health one welfare' approach. She said UVAS always welcomed Brooke to strengthen the partnership.