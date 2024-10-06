- Home
- Pakistan
- UK delegation meets Speaker Sindh Assembly, discuss education, teachers' training, technical and voc ..
UK Delegation Meets Speaker Sindh Assembly, Discuss Education, Teachers' Training, Technical And Vocational Education
Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A delegation from the United Kingdom called on the Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah and Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah at Sindh Assembly here Sunday.
Secretary Universities and Boards Abbas Baloch, Secretary Sindh Assembly Ghulam Muhammad Farooq and other officers were also present on the occasion.
They discussed education, especially teachers' training, technical and vocational education and student exchange programs.
The British delegation offered support for putting education in Sindh on modern lines.
Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah thanked the delegation and said this partnership would not only improve the educational quality of Sindh but also give students and teachers the opportunity to benefit from international opportunities.
He said that these measures would also help in providing better employment opportunities to the youth of Sindh, which was very important for the economic development of the province.
Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah also discussed various models regarding the modern training of teachers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Renowned religious leader Allama Syed Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi visits SAFCO office2 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting of District Child Protection Committee12 minutes ago
-
400 armed policemen deployed around churches12 minutes ago
-
Two members gang of street criminals held12 minutes ago
-
Criminal involved in May 9 violence responsible for cop's martyrdom: Senior Minister22 minutes ago
-
Moderate rain lashes Lahore22 minutes ago
-
President expresses condolence with Shaheed Lt. Col. Ali’s family22 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister rules out talks with protestors, announces Shaheed package for martyred cop's fami ..32 minutes ago
-
Special drive continues for rickshaw drivers to get licenses42 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 2.019m from 157 defaulters in 24 hours42 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 341 power pilferers in 24 hours42 minutes ago
-
Shah Jamal Urs tomorrow42 minutes ago