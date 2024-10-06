Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM

UK delegation meets Speaker Sindh Assembly, discuss education, teachers' training, technical and vocational education

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A delegation from the United Kingdom called on the Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah and Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah at Sindh Assembly here Sunday.

Secretary Universities and Boards Abbas Baloch, Secretary Sindh Assembly Ghulam Muhammad Farooq and other officers were also present on the occasion.

They discussed education, especially teachers' training, technical and vocational education and student exchange programs.

The British delegation offered support for putting education in Sindh on modern lines.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah thanked the delegation and said this partnership would not only improve the educational quality of Sindh but also give students and teachers the opportunity to benefit from international opportunities.

He said that these measures would also help in providing better employment opportunities to the youth of Sindh, which was very important for the economic development of the province.

Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah also discussed various models regarding the modern training of teachers.

