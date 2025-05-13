Open Menu

UK Deputy High Commissioner Calls On Sindh Assembly Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Deputy High Commissioner of the United Kingdom in Karachi, Lance Domm, paid a courtesy call on to Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah here at the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday.

Domm was accompanied by Ms. Huda Ikram, Senior Political Adviser, and Noam Rosenbaum, Economic Advisor.

The meeting reflected the strength of long-standing ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, statement issued by Sindh Assembly spokesman said.

The Speaker welcomed the delegation and shared the historic legacy of the Sindh Assembly, highlighting that it was the first legislature to pass a resolution in favor of the creation of a separate Muslim state.

He added that in this same Assembly the national flag of Pakistan was hoisted for the first time after independence.

Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between the UK and Sindh, particularly in the areas of trade, education, and public health.

The Speaker expressed appreciation for the UK’s continued support, especially during floods and humanitarian crises.

They also exchanged views on current internal and external situation. The Speaker appreciated the announcement of a ceasefire and said Pakistan welcomed the decision, hoping it will be honored from the other side as well.

UK Deputy HC appreciated developments in Sindh’s transport sector.

The upon the Deputy High Commissioner’s request, the Speaker led the delegation to the historic Old Hall of the Assembly, where the Pakistan Resolution was passed.

Speaker Awais Qadir Shah also presented Lance Domm with the Legacy Shield of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, along with a traditional Sindhi Ajrak and Sindhi Cap as tokens of cultural goodwill.

The Deputy High Commissioner thanked the Speaker for the warm welcome, meaningful discussions, and gracious hospitality.

