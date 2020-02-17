UK Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi visits Central Depository Company

A delegation from British Deputy High Commission (BDHC) Karachi, headed by His Excellency Mr. Mike Nithavrianakis, British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi visited the Central Depository Company (CDC) on February 13, 2020

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 20) A delegation from British Deputy High Commission (BDHC) Karachi, headed by His Excellency Mr. Mike Nithavrianakis, British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi visited the Central Depository Company (CDC) on February 13, 2020. Representatives of leading Pakistani corporates and UK Businesses in Pakistan attended this event.

Mr. Moin M. Fudda, Chairman CDC Board of Directors, welcomed the delegation and spoke briefly about the long term friendly relations between UK & Pakistan while stressing on the need to foster greater ties on economic, business and other fronts. Mr. Badiuddin Akber, CEO-CDC, gave a presentation on the Pakistan Capital Market landscape and CDC’s key role in its development.

At the event, British Deputy High Commissioner, Mike Nithavrianakis spoke about the untapped potential Pakistan has to offer and how the landscape of UK Business in Pakistan needs to expand and grow.

Mike Nithavrianakis said “Although I am the Deputy High Commissioner with responsibility for Sindh and Balochistan, a more prominent part of my role is being the director of trade. We feel that diplomatically, in a country like Pakistan, where significant improvements in the security situation are changing perceptions, we need to shift the conversation towards mutual prosperity and increased trade investment.”

He lauded CDC on its achievements in transforming the Pakistani Capital Market and highlighted the improvement of Pakistan’s ranking to 28 places in the area of Ease of Doing Business, according to the World Bank Index.