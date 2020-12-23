UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis Calls On Provincial Advisor

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:00 AM

UK Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis calls on provincial advisor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis Tuesday called on Advisor to CM Sindh for Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab at his office here.

They discussed measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus and other issues of mutual interest, said a statement.

The British Deputy High Commissioner assured the Government of Sindh of full cooperation in all matters of mutual interest and technical measures against the coronavirus and said that the land of Sindh was a universal symbol of peace and harmony in the world.

Related Topics

Sindh World All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

21 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

7 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Spoke by Phone, Discussed Karabakh - ..

32 minutes ago

Italy's Conte in Last-Ditch Attempt to Save Coalit ..

7 minutes ago

US Goals in Syria Unlikely to Change Under New Bid ..

7 minutes ago

South Carolina Governor Tests Positive for Coronav ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.