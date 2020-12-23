UK Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis calls on provincial advisor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis Tuesday called on Advisor to CM Sindh for Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab at his office here.

They discussed measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus and other issues of mutual interest, said a statement.

The British Deputy High Commissioner assured the Government of Sindh of full cooperation in all matters of mutual interest and technical measures against the coronavirus and said that the land of Sindh was a universal symbol of peace and harmony in the world.