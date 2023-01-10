UK desires economic growth in Pakistan: British HC

British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Tuesday said the United Kingdom had deep relations with Pakistan and had a strong desire for its economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Tuesday said the United Kingdom had deep relations with Pakistan and had a strong desire for its economic growth.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the British government was supporting Pakistan to bring improvement in education and other sectors.

As regards climate change, Christian Turner said the whole South Asian region was bearing the brunt of global warming and climate change.

Pakistan had suffered a lot due to floods in 2022. The citizens of UK had also faced hot days in summer season, he added.

To a question about international cricket, he said a negative perception about Pakistan was promoted around the world. However, today the security situation in Pakistan was much better than 10 years ago.

To another query about visa policy, he said they were facilitating the applicants for study visa for getting admission in the universities in the United Kingdom.