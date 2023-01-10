UrduPoint.com

UK Desires Economic Growth In Pakistan: British HC

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 11:35 PM

UK desires economic growth in Pakistan: British HC

British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Tuesday said the United Kingdom had deep relations with Pakistan and had a strong desire for its economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Tuesday said the United Kingdom had deep relations with Pakistan and had a strong desire for its economic growth.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the British government was supporting Pakistan to bring improvement in education and other sectors.

As regards climate change, Christian Turner said the whole South Asian region was bearing the brunt of global warming and climate change.

Pakistan had suffered a lot due to floods in 2022. The citizens of UK had also faced hot days in summer season, he added.

To a question about international cricket, he said a negative perception about Pakistan was promoted around the world. However, today the security situation in Pakistan was much better than 10 years ago.

To another query about visa policy, he said they were facilitating the applicants for study visa for getting admission in the universities in the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Education United Kingdom Visa Christian TV Government Asia

Recent Stories

People to elect LG representatives in Hyderabad on ..

People to elect LG representatives in Hyderabad on Jan 15

14 minutes ago
 Austin, Milley to Host Ukraine Defense Contact Gro ..

Austin, Milley to Host Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany Next Week - Pent ..

21 minutes ago
 Biden Tells Trudeau That He Looks Forward to Trave ..

Biden Tells Trudeau That He Looks Forward to Traveling to Canada in March - Whit ..

21 minutes ago
 Over $10.5b Intl assistance pledges reflects donor ..

Over $10.5b Intl assistance pledges reflects donors' confidence in PM policies: ..

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Office launches Khalifa Unive ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Office launches Khalifa University student accommodation te ..

27 minutes ago
 US to Begin Training Ukrainians on Patriot Missile ..

US to Begin Training Ukrainians on Patriot Missile System in Oklahoma - Pentagon

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.