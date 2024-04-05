UK Desires To Promote Ties With Pakistan In Various Fields
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2024 | 12:23 PM
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says Pakistan is the only country which has made immense sacrifices in the war on terrorism.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has emphasized the formulation of a common strategy to cope with terrorism, which is an international phenomenon.
Talking to the British high commissioner Jane Marriott in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan is the only country which has made immense sacrifices in the war on terrorism. He said Pakistan Army and security agencies have created a story of courage and bravery in this war. He said the terrorists will not be allowed to disturb law and order situation.
The Interior Minister said Pakistan attaches great importance to its long standing ties with Britain.
He said the role of the Pakistani community in Britain in the development of both countries is commendable. He stressed the need for exchange of delegations for promotion of bilateral relations.
The Interior Minister said all possible steps are being taken to prevent human trafficking.
The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in diverse fields.
They also discussed cricket series between Pakistan and England.
The British High Commissioner expressed desire to promote cooperation with Pakistan in various fields.
Recent Stories
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Success lies in the teachings of Quran, VC AIOU6 minutes ago
-
11 law breakers netted16 minutes ago
-
Process of 15 dental surgeons’ dismissal from service due to long absence started17 minutes ago
-
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter25 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 85,500 cusecs water27 minutes ago
-
Workers welfare Board to be made responsible organization46 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri observed1 hour ago
-
Murder accused injured in 'encounter'2 hours ago
-
Man deprived of mobile phone by impersonator2 hours ago
-
Private sector urged to create job opportunities for women2 hours ago
-
On Quds Day, PM reiterates Pakistan's support to Palestinians; calls for prayers2 hours ago
-
Qurankhwani held at People's Secretariat on Bhutto's death anniversary12 hours ago