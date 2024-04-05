Open Menu

UK Desires To Promote Ties With Pakistan In Various Fields

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2024 | 12:23 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says Pakistan is the only country which has made immense sacrifices in the war on terrorism.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has emphasized the formulation of a common strategy to cope with terrorism, which is an international phenomenon.

Talking to the British high commissioner Jane Marriott in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan is the only country which has made immense sacrifices in the war on terrorism. He said Pakistan Army and security agencies have created a story of courage and bravery in this war. He said the terrorists will not be allowed to disturb law and order situation.

The Interior Minister said Pakistan attaches great importance to its long standing ties with Britain.

He said the role of the Pakistani community in Britain in the development of both countries is commendable. He stressed the need for exchange of delegations for promotion of bilateral relations.

The Interior Minister said all possible steps are being taken to prevent human trafficking.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in diverse fields.

They also discussed cricket series between Pakistan and England.

The British High Commissioner expressed desire to promote cooperation with Pakistan in various fields.

