UK Disinformation Case: Court Extends Physical Remand Of Accused For Another 4 Days
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 09:48 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A local court on Thursday extended the physical remand of accused Farhan Asif, allegedly involved in spreading disinformation believed to have fueled riots in the United Kingdom, for another four days.
Earlier, the FIA Cyber Crime Wing produced Farhan Asif before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid in the district courts, upon the expiry of his one-day physical remand. The investigation officer submitted a report and requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for further investigation and recovery.
At this, the court allowed the plea and extended the physical remand of the accused for another four days and ordered his production upon the expiry of the remand term.
The FIA Cyber Crime Wing had registered a case against Farhan Asif for inciting riots through fake news in the UK. The case was registered under Sections 9 and 10A of the PECA Act, based on a complaint filed by a technical assistant of the Cyber Crime Wing.
Farhan Asif, who works as a freelancer for a news platform, is accused of disseminating false information on social media about the identity of the killers of three girls in the United Kingdom, which reportedly fueled the unrest.
