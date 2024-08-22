Open Menu

UK Disinformation Case: Court Extends Physical Remand Of Accused For Another 4 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 09:48 PM

UK disinformation case: Court extends physical remand of accused for another 4 days

A local court on Thursday extended the physical remand of accused Farhan Asif, allegedly involved in spreading disinformation believed to have fueled riots in the United Kingdom, for another four days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A local court on Thursday extended the physical remand of accused Farhan Asif, allegedly involved in spreading disinformation believed to have fueled riots in the United Kingdom, for another four days.

Earlier, the FIA Cyber Crime Wing produced Farhan Asif before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid in the district courts, upon the expiry of his one-day physical remand. The investigation officer submitted a report and requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for further investigation and recovery.

At this, the court allowed the plea and extended the physical remand of the accused for another four days and ordered his production upon the expiry of the remand term.

The FIA Cyber Crime Wing had registered a case against Farhan Asif for inciting riots through fake news in the UK. The case was registered under Sections 9 and 10A of the PECA Act, based on a complaint filed by a technical assistant of the Cyber Crime Wing.

Farhan Asif, who works as a freelancer for a news platform, is accused of disseminating false information on social media about the identity of the killers of three girls in the United Kingdom, which reportedly fueled the unrest.

Related Topics

Riots Social Media United Kingdom Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Court

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

12 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

12 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

12 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

12 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

12 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

12 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

12 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

12 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

12 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan