UK eases travel advisory for Pakistan

Foreign and Commonwealth Office suggests the citizens to visit Kalesh and Bamboret valleys owing to improving situation of security in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2020) The United Kingdom eased its travel advisory for British nationals due to the “improving security situation in Pakistan after a long period of five years, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office announced here on Friday.

According to the details, Foreign and Commonwealth Office said that British nationals could fly to Pakistan to visit Kalesh and Bamboret valleys. Dr. Christian Turner, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan for improving security during the last five years.

The announcement has come at the moment when Bangladeshi Team is playing T20 match against Pakistan in Lahore city.

Dr. Turner said: “I am delighted that British nationals will be able to see more of what Pakistan has to offer,”.

The FCO statement said: “The new travel advice for Pakistan reduces the section of the Karakoram Highway where the FCO advises against all travel to the area between Mansehra and Chilas alone (previous travel advice covered the full route from Islamabad to Gilgit). Travellers may bypass this section by taking the alternative route through the Kaghan Valley and Babusar Pass,”. The FCO, however, suggested advises against all travel to most part of Balochistan including the city of Quetta. Gwadar, however, was suggested only for essential travel.

Royal Couple Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Pakistan in 2019 and observed the beauty of southern areas of the country.