UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Eases Travel Advisory For Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 06:23 PM

UK eases travel advisory for Pakistan

Foreign and Commonwealth Office suggests the citizens to visit Kalesh and Bamboret valleys owing to improving situation of security in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2020) The United Kingdom eased its travel advisory for British nationals due to the “improving security situation in Pakistan after a long period of five years, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office announced here on Friday.

According to the details, Foreign and Commonwealth Office said that British nationals could fly to Pakistan to visit Kalesh and Bamboret valleys. Dr. Christian Turner, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan for improving security during the last five years.

The announcement has come at the moment when Bangladeshi Team is playing T20 match against Pakistan in Lahore city.

Dr. Turner said: “I am delighted that British nationals will be able to see more of what Pakistan has to offer,”.

The FCO statement said: “The new travel advice for Pakistan reduces the section of the Karakoram Highway where the FCO advises against all travel to the area between Mansehra and Chilas alone (previous travel advice covered the full route from Islamabad to Gilgit). Travellers may bypass this section by taking the alternative route through the Kaghan Valley and Babusar Pass,”. The FCO, however, suggested advises against all travel to most part of Balochistan including the city of Quetta. Gwadar, however, was suggested only for essential travel.

Royal Couple Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Pakistan in 2019 and observed the beauty of southern areas of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad T20 Balochistan Quetta Visit Gwadar Mansehra Gilgit Baltistan United Kingdom Chilas May 2019 Christian All From Prince William

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.