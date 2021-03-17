UrduPoint.com
UK Envoy Calls On Sindh Minister For Industries

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:26 PM

Britain's Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi on Wednesday called on Sindh minister for Industries, Commerce, Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain's Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi on Wednesday called on Sindh minister for Industries, Commerce, Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo.

Director Trade for Pakistan Mike Nithavrianakis was also present on the occasion.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Mike Nithavrianakis discussed the matters related to trade relations between Pakistan and England especially in context of Sindh province, said a statement issued here.

Dharejo briefed Mike Nithavrianakis regarding measures taken by Sindh Government for development of industries. He also offered him full support on behalf of Sindh Government for setting up industries by British investors and industrialists in Sindh.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said Sindh had a lot of potential for investors and had an excellent environment for them as well.

